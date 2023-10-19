Bobby Brazier explains why he was ‘deflated’ after latest Strictly Come Dancing performance with Dianne Buswell

Bobby Brazier has explained why he felt “deflated” after his latest Strictly Come Dancing performance.

The EastEnders actor was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell on the hit BBC contest last month.

On Saturday night, the pair sparked concern among viewers as they admitted they had an “emotional” week.

Dianne, 34, broke town in tears while speaking to presenter Claudia Winkelman as she praised Bobby, 20, for being her “rock”.

She said: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Viewers feared Dianne’s relationship with Joe Sugg could be on the rocks, but Joe later shut down split speculation.

During his appearance on Wednesday night’s It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara asked: “You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge’s comments, why is that? What was going through your head?”

Bobby agreed, explaining: “Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges’ comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges’ comments.”

“Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me.”

Dianne added that she and Bobby were still “buzzing” with the judges’ constructive criticism, having scored 30 out of 40 points.