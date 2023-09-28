Blue star Lee Ryan receives 12-month suspended sentence for assault

Lee Ryan has received a 12-month suspended sentence for racially aggravated assault.

Last July 31, the Blue star was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport.

The 40-year-old previously pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft, which he received a four-month jail sentence to run concurrently.

In January, a hearing was told that Lee was refused more alcohol on the plane.

After being told to return to his seat, the Blue star made comments about flight attendant Leah Gordon’s looks before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed the 40-year-old “snarling” and swearing after allegedly trying to bite a PC Bryett, as police attempted to arrest him upon his arrival at London City airport.

Earlier this year, Lee was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

Judge Nicholas Wood said while the incident only lasted 10 or 15 minutes, “it seemed like a lifetime for everybody on that plane.”

The judge ordered Lee to pay £2,500 (€2,900) compensation to Leah Gordon, £750 (€870) to Jade Smith, another member cabin crew member, and £510 (€590) in costs.