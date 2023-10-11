Big Brother teases new task ahead of first eviction of the series

Big Brother has teased a new task, ahead of the first eviction of the series.

Airing tonight at 9pm, the Big Brother house has turned into the global company, Big Bros Ltd.

The housemates are lined up behind desks set up in the lounge.

Over the next two days, the contestants are to complete a variety of tasks around the office in order to win a luxury shopping budget. If they fail to pass, the housemates are only to avail of the economy budget for the week.

Big Brother said: “From this point on, Big Brother is CEO and you are all my employees.”

Big Bro Ltd is split into a three-tiered structure. The Big Wigs make all the important decisions and have been chosen as Yinrun, Henry and Trish who in the clip sported corporate uniforms and retreated to their office upstairs.

The Middle Management run the company at ground level and the Bottoms do what they are told. Yinrun, Henry and Trish’s first task as Big Wigs is to decide which five housemates become Middle Management, while the remaining eight are appointed as Bottoms.

Most of the food is also removed from the house. The Big Wigs have been provided with luxury meals, while the Bottoms are on basic rations.

The first eviction of the series will take place on Friday night.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player