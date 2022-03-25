Ben Foden’s wife Jackie Smith insists he’s not a ‘slimy, habitual cheater’

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie Smith has insisted he’s not a “slimy, habitual cheater”.

Before he met Jackie, the rugby player was famously married to Irish singer Una Healy, but the pair split in 2018 amid claims he was unfaithful.

Despite Ben’s history with cheating, his new wife is confident he will never stray from their marriage.

Speaking to The Sun, Jackie said: “People perceive Ben as some slimy, habitual cheater and it’s really not who he is. I don’t think Ben could possibly cheat on me.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘He cheated on this beautiful, famous pop star — of course he could cheat on you’. But that’s just not the dynamic we have.”

“He was depressed and it was a moment of emotional escape at a time when he felt his marriage was already over.”

“Was it wrong? Yes. But do I understand why he did it? Yes. Do I think he would make the same mistake again, even if our relationship doesn’t work out? No.”

Jackie, who welcomed daughter Farrah with Ben in May 2020, also revealed they have each other’s passwords, and said she trusts him “completely”.

“We have our passwords saved in each other’s phones, we use each other’s laptops, we track each other on Find My Friends. I could go through his Instagram right now if I wanted to,” she explained.

“We have a very honest and open relationship. We don’t lead separate lives. It’s frustrating that Ben’s cheating is brought up constantly.”

“Every time another woman sends Ben topless photos, he shows me. It happens every day on Snapchat or his Instagram DMs, though he never responds.

“It’s bizarre and really gross how so many women try it on with a married man with kids. I trust him completely.”

“If, one day, we fall out of love, we will be able to talk to each other and end it cleanly. He won’t give me any excuse to trash his reputation and I won’t feel scorned by him.”