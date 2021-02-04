The presenter popped the question on Christmas Eve

Ant McPartlin shares details of his romantic proposal to fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin has shared details of his romantic proposal to fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett.

The presenter proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve, after dating for over two years.

The 45-year-old opened up about the proposal for the first time, revealing he popped the question in front of the Christmas tree.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the I’m A Celeb host said: “It was a lovely way to end the year.”

“I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

Ant’s co-presenter Declan Donnelly was appointed his best man at his first wedding to ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Speaking about whether he would reprise his role for the upcoming wedding day, Ant said: “He was very good last time.”

“He has been my best man. I’ve been his best man. But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There have been no plans.”

Dec joked: “I think it’s between me and the dog!”

Ant, 45, started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife Lisa after 12 years together.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.