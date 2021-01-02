Ant McPartlin confirms his engagement to Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin has confirmed he popped the question to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett on Christmas Eve.

After The Sun reported their engagement on Friday night, the TV presenter shared the news in a statement.

The 45-year-old’s publicist Simon Jones said: “Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement.”

“The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting.”

The Britain’s Got Talent host has been dating his former personal assistant since March 2018.

Last night, a source told the newspaper: “Both Amzie and Ant adore Christmas, and get really into it every year, so Ant decided to pop the question on Christmas Eve.”

“He’s a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne-Marie’s family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said ‘yes’ straight away.”

“Obviously getting engaged in the midst of a pandemic isn’t ideal when it comes to planning a wedding… at the moment a summer ceremony is looking extremely unlikely, so it may well be a 2022 affair.”

Ant, 45, started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from wife Lisa Armstrong after 12 years together.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.