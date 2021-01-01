Ant McPartlin reportedly engaged to Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin has reportedly got “engaged” to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

The UK Sun is reporting that the TV presenter romantically popped the question on Christmas Eve.

The I’m A Celebrity presenter, 45, has been dating his former personal assistant since March 2018.

A source close to the pair told the publication that Ant proposed with a ring be designed himself.

“Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.”

” He’s a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie’s family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said ‘yes’ straight away,” the insider told the Sun.

“Obviously getting engaged in the midst of a pandemic isn’t ideal when it comes to planning a wedding… at the moment a summer ceremony is looking extremely unlikely, so it may well be a 2022 affair.”

Ant and Anne-Marie were first linked two months after Ant released a statement to confirm that he had split from wife of 12 years Lisa Armstrong.

Lisa and Ant then finalised their divorce back in April this year.