Ant and Dec reveal what they REALLY think of the I’m A Celeb 2022 campmates

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 concluded on Sunday, November 27.

Ten celebrities entered the Australian jungle, and were later joined by two bombshell campmates.

Unfortunately, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood left the camp within the first couple of days of the series – leaving eleven celebrities vying for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

On Sunday, England Lioness Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner came runner-up and former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock clinched the third spot.

Speaking after the final of this year’s I’m A Celeb, Ant said: “Yeah it was the best for years. Loved it. Absolutely loved it.”

“A good winner in Jill, she is great isn’t she? I think her or Owen, he would have really loved the win, but we were all really happy she won and would have been if it was vice versa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Dec added: “They were a really great bunch. There was lots of laughs, I love [Boy] George and Seann [Walsh] and Babatúndé [Aléshé] and I just thought there was a really lovely bunch this year.”

Questioned about Matt’s bombshell arrival, the TV personality added: “Yeah, well that was an interesting one, wasn’t it? Yeah, he did very well in there. Obviously coming third.”

When asked if he was nervous interviewing him, he revealed: “It was a bit of a different one, but no, not very nervous because, you know, it was all within the context of the show. So yeah, that was really interesting.”

However, Ant would not comment on his opinions on the former UK Health Secretary and instead responded: “I just think the whole series has been good, you know. It’s been great.”