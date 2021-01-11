Andrea McLean’s Loose Women replacement has been revealed.

The 51-year-old announced her shock departure from the show back in November, after being on the panel for 13 years.

The mother-of-one will be replaced by journalist Charlene White, who joined the popular chat show today.

Sharing the news via their official Twitter account, the ITV show wrote: “It’s OFFICIAL! Charlene White has joined the #LooseWomen family.

“We hope you’ll join us in extending a very warm welcome to our newest fully-fledged panellist.”

It's OFFICIAL! Charlene White has joined the #LooseWomen family 🎉 We hope you'll join us in extending a very warm welcome to our newest fully-fledged panellist ❤️ Watch ➡️ https://t.co/SuaQqO2tgn pic.twitter.com/LrH63WpQpX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 11, 2021

Speaking about her new role on this afternoon’s show, Charlene said: “I’ve been buzzing after all this time to be able to reveal I am the latest and the newest Loose Woman.”

“This is rather exciting, isn’t it? I am very happy, thank you so much for having me, ladies,” she said to fellow panellists Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha.

Taking to Twitter following her first show, the 40-year-old wrote: “Wow… slightly overwhelmed by all the very kind messages, thanks so much!”

The show’s newest addition comes just weeks after Saira Khan announced her departure from the show, following a five year stint.

Sharing the news in her column for the UK Mirror, the 50-year-old admitted the coronavirus pandemic made her realise what’s “really important”.

She wrote: “It’d certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life. So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women.”