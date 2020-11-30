Loose Women panellist announces shock departure from the show after 13 years

The host was moved to tears while sharing the news

Andrea McLean has announced she is leaving the Loose Women panel after 13 years.

The 51-year-old was visibly emotional as she shared the news with fellow panellists Linda Robson, Saira Khan and Brenda Edwards on this morning’s show.

Holding back tears, the mother-of-two said: “I didn’t think I was going to cry, I told you girls before the show, but I’m going to be leaving Loose Women.”

Andrea shared some very emotional news with the #LooseWomen. The whole Loose family is sending her so much ❤️

“[I’m leaving] because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life.

“It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I’m going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women,” the author revealed.

“You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store.”

“You get one life, are you living it the way that you want? Are you doing everything you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised… no.”

“I’m not leaving today, this is just the day to tell you guys,” Andrea assured viewers, later confirming she would continue to work on the show until Christmas.

Her co-stars also shed some tears upon hearing the news, with Linda saying: “We’re going to miss you so much. When I was going through my depression last year you were the one calling me up.”