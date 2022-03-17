Amy Hart reveals she hopes to ditch reality TV for a career in politics

Amy Hart has revealed she hopes to ditch reality TV for a career in politics.

The former air hostess, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, admitted she would like to run as a Member of Parliament in the UK.

The 29-year-old told The Sun: “I think I could be a relatable MP – something a lot of them are not. I think integrity and compassion is missing in politics and I can bring that.”

She explained: “I have a nice life now, I earn good money. I don’t need to get into politics but I would love to.”

“I would love to help people change their life and to make things better for people rather than doing it for what I could gain out of it. I think a lot of people do it for personal gain sadly.”

The TV personality added: “I’d love to write a book about politics for the Love Island generation. A lot of people think that politics doesn’t concern their lives so making it easier to digest is important.”

“Many of my friends don’t vote as they think politics doesn’t concern them. I would love to educate people that it really does concern them.”