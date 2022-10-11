Amber Gill sparks romance rumours with former model – after admitting she’s ‘open’ to dating women

Amber Gill has sparked romance rumours with former model Teddy Edwardes, after admitting she’s “open” to dating women.

The Love Island 2019 winner, 25, and the model-turned-event organiser, 33, were spotted enjoying a day out in London recently.

The pair have also been spotted replying to each other’s tweets.

On Sunday, Amber tweeted: “I love dating older people Because realistically at ur big age u need to be the bigger person and mature I’m just a baby 😡😡.”

“And no I don’t mean more than 8 years before yous start saying I want old ppl.”

Teddy, who is eight years Amber’s senior, tweeted in response: “🙄,” to which the reality star replied: “🥰🥰.”

Teddy has previously been linked to The X Factor star Lucy Spraggan, and Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson.

Amber and Teddy’s rumoured romance comes just months after the reality star addressed speculation surrounding her sexuality.

The Newcastle native alluded to her sexuality on Twitter back in July.

While watching the 2022 series of the hit dating show, the reality star tweeted: “Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life.”

She also shared a clip of herself on TikTok with the caption: “The [email protected] screaming to get out.”

In a candid interview on FUBAR Radio, Amber was asked by host Stephen Len whether she came out via Twitter.

The reality star replied: “Accidentally, I remember looking at it [the tweet] and thinking sh**t, what have I said. Like a lot of my friends were like if you were gonna do it anyway, that’s the typical way that you would do that.”

“Normally people have these lovely, beautiful stories and lovely, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I’ve put switching teams on a tweet and that’s how I came out.”

Amber also admitted she’s “open” and “doesn’t have a type” when it comes to dating women.

The 25-year-old previously insisted she would speak about her sexuality when she is ready.

Speaking to Johnny Seifert’s podcast Secure The Insecure, the TV personality said: “‘I’ll say what I want to say when I’m ready. There’s no need to speculate, we can all see what I’m saying.”

She continued: “When I’m ready to say what I want to say, then I will. I don’t feel like I want to say anything whilst I’m single.”

“All this speculation makes it harder for people to want to say how they really feel and talk about their sexuality.”

“Me putting out that tweet, I got anxiety last night… I was only trying to make a light-hearted joke about Love Island.”

Amber recently told Closer Magazine: “I’m not like 100 per cent over guys. I was annoyed at the time with guys when I said all that [on Twitter] but yes, I have dated girls, In the past and recently as well, It’s great.”

“Girls are gorgeous! Before, I didn’t have awareness [about my sexuality] and now I have awareness and it is what it is, I don’t have a type; I like what I like.”

“I do still date guys, I am just saying I date whoever I want to date, when I want to date them – It’s not this big thing and I don’t like to define it.”