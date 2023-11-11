Amber Davies responds to claims she has ‘unfair advantage’ on Dancing On Ice

Amber Davies has hit back at recent claims that she has an “unfair advantage” taking part in Dancing On Ice due to her dancing background.

The reality star is set to appear on the ITV dancing show next year, and is partnered up with professional ice-skater Simon Proulx-Senecal.

The 27-year-old was trained in musical theatre at Urdang Academy in London, before going on to secure a job as a dancer at Cirque Le Soir nightclub.

Amber is currently starring as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical on London’s West End.

Speaking to MailOnline, Amber denounced claims that she has an “unfair advantage” over the rest of the contestants.

Amber explained: “I think people will not think that because honestly in skating I’ve had to bin half of my dance training anyway!”

“Everything in dancing is keep straight legs and you kind of have to let go when you’re on the ice.”

The West End star continued: “The only quality that I’ve got is that I can perform. I will be able to tell the story whether it’s a sad number or whether it’s a happy number – but other than that it’s going to be difficult.”

“But I feel like people will sympathise. At the end of the day you’re balancing on two blades – I don’t think it matters what training you’ve got.”

The star discussed how her rehearsals were going so far, and said: “So far, it’s so basic, but it’s the backwards skating! I was so confident going forward.”

The star explained: “As soon as Simon said let’s go back, and because I don’t know where I’m going and every rink I’ve gone in has been different I just get the fear so bad!”

“By the end of today’s session I actually skated backwards by myself and that’s a big achievement for me!,” she said.