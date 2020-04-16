Amber Davies has sworn off men – after Hollywood legend warned her they would ‘ruin her career’

The Love Island star isn't looking for love at the moment

Amber Davies has revealed that she has sworn off men for the foreseeable future, to focus on her career.

The Love Island star received some valuable advice from Dolly Parton, and was advised to “avoid temptation” to focus on her West End career.

Amber has been single since she split from James Hawkins in 2018, after ending her romance with Love Island beau Kem Cetinay.