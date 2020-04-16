Amber Davies has sworn off men – after Hollywood legend warned her they would ‘ruin her career’

Amber Davies has revealed that she has sworn off men for the foreseeable future, to focus on her career.
The Love Island star received some valuable advice from Dolly Parton, and was advised to “avoid temptation” to focus on her West End career.
Amber has been single since she split from James Hawkins in 2018, after ending her romance with Love Island beau Kem Cetinay.
“It was actually Dolly Parton who first gave me the advice,” she confessed. “I always thought I’d be settling down by now, but I went out to meet her and she warned me to avoid the temptation of romance for now and focus on my career.”
“She said, ‘Career first, men can wait for you,’ and it turns out she was completely right.”
“I’ve been able to get my first steps towards my dream and I’m determined than nothing will get in the way of that. The only man in my life now is my dog.”
Amber met Dolly after playing the role of Judy in the West End adaptation of the 1980 film 9 To 5.
Amber added: “I’m still a party girl at heart, but I’ve realised it’s not my time for a man. I honestly don’t know what I’d do with one at the moment.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to pick up roles in the West End and I hope that’s going to be a platform for more acting, so my mentality has had to change.”
Amber rose to fame in 2017 when she was crowned the winner of Love Island alongside her then-boyfriend Kem Cetinay.
The 22-year-old is set to appear in the stage version of Bring It On once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.
