Rihanna joins forces with Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey to donate $6.2 million to coronavirus relief efforts

The singer recently donated $4.2m million to domestic violence victims with the Twitter CEO

Rihanna joins forces with Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey to donate $6.2 million...

Rihanna has joined forces with Jay-Z and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate another $6.2 million to coronavirus relief efforts.

Through her Clara Lionel Foundation, the 32-year-old has announced that the money will be given to organizations that help deal with COVID-19.

The Clara Lionel Foundation is working in conjunction with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation and Jack to aid areas including the United States, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa.

The Clara Lionel Foundation released an announcement stating the organisations that will be receiving the grants.

These organizations include Doctors Without Borders, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and the Mayor’s Fund To Advance New York City.

The news came a week after Rihanna teamed up with Jack to donate $4.2 million to help domestic violence victims in Los Angeles.

The pair donated $2.1 million each to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles – to assist victims of domestic violence affected by the COVID-19 “stay at home” order in the greater Los Angeles area.

The money will be able to cover housing, meals and counselling for 90 victims per week for a 10 week period.

