Adele reveals she made up with her estranged father before his death

Adele has revealed she made up with her estranged father before his death.

The singer had a strained relationship with her dad, Mark Evans, over the years, as he walked out on her mother Penny when she was just three-years-old.

After Mark was diagnosed with bowel cancer, the 33-year-old reconnected with him and found “healing”.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey during her CBS special ‘Adele One Night Only’, which aired in the US on Sunday night, the Easy On Me Singer said: “I had absolutely zero expectations of anybody, because I learned not to have them through my dad.”

“He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving, loving relationship with somebody.”

Before Mark died in May, Adele played her father her upcoming album 30, which is set for release on November 19.

Adele explained: “He never ever played any of my other music [bar her 2007 track Hometown Glory]. He was like, it’s too painful. He would switch it off and he never ever played any of my other music.”

“We forgave each other… We found our peace together, and then I played the album to him on Zoom. It was amazing for me and him… His favourites were all of my favourites, which was amazing.”

“So it was it was very, very healing [and] when he died, it was literally like the wound closed up. I felt that huge gaping hole filled.”