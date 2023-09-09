What’s the difference between Love Island Games and Love Island: All Stars?

Love Island fans are being spoiled in the coming months.
Not only is a new spin-off show coming to our TV screens, but an All Stars series is officially in the works.
With one titled Love Island Games and the other Love Island: All Stars, what’s the difference between the two shows?
Take a look:
Love Island Games
Date: November 1
Location: Fiji
Host: Maya Jama
Contestants: International contestants from Love Island UK, Love Island USA and Love Island Australia
The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love – and the line-up has yet to be confirmed.
In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.
Although an official line-up has yet to be announced, a number of former Love Island UK contestants have been linked to the new series.
Take a look:
Luca Bish
Luca Bish shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2022.
The former fishmonger has been single since splitting from Gemma Owen shortly after the show.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he recently spent time in Los Angeles, and are convinced he may have been there to meet with ITV bosses in the US ahead of Love Island Games.
Lucinda Strafford
Love Island 2021 star Lucinda Strafford also recently spent time in Hollywood, sparking speculation she may be appearing on the spin-off series.
The 23-year-old is newly single after splitting from her on-off boyfriend, Irish footballer Aaron Connolly, for good earlier this year.
Joanna Chimonides
Joanna Chimonides appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she famously coupled up with Michael Griffiths during Casa Amor.
The bombshell jetted off to Los Angeles just last week, shortly after her best friend Kady McDermott returned from Mallorca following her second stint on the dating show.
Could Joanna be following in Kady’s footsteps and appearing on Love Island again?
Megan Barton-Hanson
Megan Barton-Hanson rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2018 series of Love Island.
After entering the villa as a bombshell, the blonde beauty enjoyed brief romances with Eyal Booker and Miller.
Eventually, the 29-year-old found love with Wes Nelson and the couple went on to place fourth.
Georgia Steel
Georgia Steel was one of the most iconic contestants from Love Island 2018.
She was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa that year, and was briefly coupled up with Niall Aslam.
The reality star then enjoyed a romance with Josh Denzel, which ended when he coupled up with Kaz Crossley during Casa Amor.
Georgia later had a romance with Sam Bird.
Curtis Pritchard
Curtis Pritchard appeared on Love Island back in 2019, striking up a romance with Amy Hart.
Amy famously left the Love Island villa after getting her heartbroken by Curtis, whose head was turned in Casa Amor.
Love Island: All Stars
View this post on Instagram
Date: Early 2024
Location: South Africa
Host: Unknown
Contestants: Love Island UK contestants from the past ten series
Love Island Games is entirely separate to the All Stars series that’s in the works by Love Island UK producers.
The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.
Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.
As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.
Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.
ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.