What’s the difference between Love Island Games and Love Island: All Stars?

Take a look:

Luca Bish

Luca Bish shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2022.

The former fishmonger has been single since splitting from Gemma Owen shortly after the show.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he recently spent time in Los Angeles, and are convinced he may have been there to meet with ITV bosses in the US ahead of Love Island Games.

Lucinda Strafford

Love Island 2021 star Lucinda Strafford also recently spent time in Hollywood, sparking speculation she may be appearing on the spin-off series.

The 23-year-old is newly single after splitting from her on-off boyfriend, Irish footballer Aaron Connolly, for good earlier this year.

Joanna Chimonides

Joanna Chimonides appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she famously coupled up with Michael Griffiths during Casa Amor.

The bombshell jetted off to Los Angeles just last week, shortly after her best friend Kady McDermott returned from Mallorca following her second stint on the dating show.

Could Joanna be following in Kady’s footsteps and appearing on Love Island again?

Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton-Hanson rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2018 series of Love Island.

After entering the villa as a bombshell, the blonde beauty enjoyed brief romances with Eyal Booker and Miller.

Eventually, the 29-year-old found love with Wes Nelson and the couple went on to place fourth.

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel was one of the most iconic contestants from Love Island 2018.

She was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa that year, and was briefly coupled up with Niall Aslam.

The reality star then enjoyed a romance with Josh Denzel, which ended when he coupled up with Kaz Crossley during Casa Amor.

Georgia later had a romance with Sam Bird.

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard appeared on Love Island back in 2019, striking up a romance with Amy Hart.

Amy famously left the Love Island villa after getting her heartbroken by Curtis, whose head was turned in Casa Amor.

The professional dancer later struck up a romance with Irish beauty Maura Higgins, and the pair went on to place third.