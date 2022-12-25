What to watch on Disney+ this Christmas

One of our favourite parts of Christmas is spending time cosying up on the couch with some snacks and watching a feel-good festive film.

Disney+ is home to a host of Christmas classics, as well as some exciting new festive flicks.

Here’s what to watch on the streaming giant this Christmas time:

Home Alone

When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine O’Hara) makes him sleep in the attic.

After the McCallisters mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he awakens to an empty house and assumes his wish to have no family has come true. But his excitement sours when he realizes that two con men (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) plan to rob the McCallister residence, and that he alone must protect the family home. All the Home Alone movies are available to stream on Disney+. Miracle On 34th Street Six-year-old Susan Walker (played by Mara Wilson) is skeptical of the Christmas myth surrounding Santa Claus, a trait she perhaps learned from her mother, Dorey (Elizabeth Perkins). When tasked with hiring the Santa who will pose with kids at Macy’s, Dorey enlists a man with the curious name of Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough) who claims to be Santa himself. His assertions are met with scoffs and threats of institutionalization, but a young lawyer, along with Susan and Dorey, comes to his defense. The Santa Clause Divorced dad Scott (played by Tim Allen) has custody of his son (Eric Lloyd) on Christmas Eve. After he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, they are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives. Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all – and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do. All of The Santa Clause movies are on Disney+. Noelle In this festive comedy, Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a family favourite film.

Jack Skellington, king of Halloweentown, discovers Christmas Town, but doesn’t quite understand the concept.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

All Clara (played by Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift.

A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world.

It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets.

Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The one-hour festive musical event features star-studded performances, animated on-screen lyrics, more favorite Disney melodies and classic holiday songs.

Featuring performances from Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé and many more, this special is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

High School Musical: The Musical – The Holiday Special

In this holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer.

Starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Though London awaits the joyful arrival of Christmas, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Jim Carrey) thinks it’s all humbug, berating his faithful clerk and cheerful nephew for their view.

Later, Scrooge encounters the ghost of his late business partner, who warns that three spirits will visit him this night.

The ghosts take Scrooge on a journey through his past, present and future in the hope of transforming his bitterness.

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas

This is the perfect Christmas film to watch if you are spending the day with young children.

A handful of Disney’s famous characters spread the Christmas magic and love through three separated heartwarming animated stories.

Discover the true meaning of the holiday season along with beloved Donald, Goofy and Mickey.

