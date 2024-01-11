What the cast of Love Island: All Stars have been up to since their first stint in the villa

ITV’s brand new series Love Island: All Stars is right around the corner!

The All Stars series, which will premiere on January 15, will be hosted by Maya Jama and filmed in South Africa – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

But what have the former Islanders been doing since their first time on Love Island?

Before they appear on the show for the second (or third!) time, we’ve taken a look back at what they’ve been up to since their original stint in the villa.

Take a look:

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, and later dated his co-star Maura Higgins.

The pair were a fan-favourite couple, but they sadly split in May 2021 after six months together.

While the 33-year-old hasn’t been linked to anyone since, his career has gone from strength to strength – and he landed a cameo in the Barbie movie last year alongside Margot Robbie.

Chris has also amassed a huge following on social media, including 982.9k followers on TikTok, thanks to the hilarious videos he posts.

One sketch in particular blew up and received more than 6 million views on the social media site.

Chris has subsequently landed big brand deals, which have been his main source on income since leaving the show.

Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison’s first appearance on Love Island in 2017 was brief, and saw her couple up with Sam Gowland.

Since then, the 29-year-old has appeared on a number of TV shows, including MTV’s The Challenge and Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

While filming The Challenge, Georgia struck up a romance with now-convicted sex offender Stephen Bear.

The TV personality was jailed last year for sharing an explicit video of him and Georgia to his OnlyFans account without her consent.

The 29-year-old has since campaigned to change the law on revenge porn following the incident.

Georgia filmed an ITV documentary about her ordeal, and also released a book called Taking Back My Power.

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran appeared on the summer series of the show in 2021, and came in second place alongside his then-girlfriend Chloe Burrows.

While the couple went from strength to strength after leaving the villa, they called it quits at the end of 2022 – leaving fans heartbroken.

Since then, Toby has appeared on Love Island Games in the US alongside former Love Islander, Georgia Steel.

Toby has also started his own podcast Fancy a Chat? – on which he has interviewed a range of former Islanders.

So far, the podcaster has been joined on the podcast by Amber Gill, Paige Thorne, Millie Grace Court and Tyrique Hyde.

Kaz Kamwi

Kaz Kamwi also appeared on the summer series of Love Island in 2021.

She coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank and made it to the final of the popular dating show, before the pair called it quits just three months after leaving the villa.

Kaz has since started a podcast Kaz&Lib with former Love Island star Liberty Poole.

The hosts release a new episode weekly and talk about everything from Love Island, boys and fame.

Geordie Shore royalty Vicky Pattinson also appeared in one of their episodes where she discussed what her “icks” are.

Georgia Steele

Georgia Steel is set to make her third appearance on Love Island.

The Doncaster native rocketed to fame after appearing on the UK version of the show back in 2018, during which she had brief romances with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird.

Last year, Georgia took part in Love Island Games in the US, but was dumped from the show alongside Toby Aromolaran.

Georgia has been an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association since her time on the Island, where she has campaigned to raise awareness for the condition.

The 25-year-old is also an ambassador for the huge fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Anton Danyluk Anton Danyluk shot to fame on the fifth series in 2019, where he coupled up with Belle Hassan. Anton coupled up with Belle on day 30 of the show and stayed together until day 56, when they were dumped just days before the final. Since leaving the villa, Anton has grown a successful career as a fitness coach and gym owner. The fitness fanatic also starred in a documentary with the BBC called Anton Danyluk on Body Shame. Alongside all of that, he has also released a motivational book called 50 Steps to the Best Version of Yourself. Hannah Elizabeth Hannah Elizabeth appeared on the first series of Love Island, and became the first ever contestant to get engaged on the show. The reality star finished as a runner-up with her then-boyfriend Jon Clarke. Since her time in the villa, the 33-year-old has increased her skill set and gone back to beauty school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Elizabeth (@hannahelizinsta) Hannah recently posted on Instagram that she is back doing eyelashes, after doing a refresh course.

The blonde bombshell also has an OnlyFans account, which producers of Love Island have no issue with her keeping.

Jake Cornish Jake Cornish appeared on Love Island back in 2021. He coupled up with Liberty Poole on day one of the dating show, and they made things official while in the villa. However, things turned sour between them when Liberty started questioning his intentions, which lead to her dramatic exit from the show. The former Islander created the brand PER4MANCE X after his time in the villa.

The company declares itself as the “home of revolutionary sports performance and recovery equipment.”

Demi Jones Demi Jones previously appeared on the winter series of Love Island in 2020. Demi placed third on the show alongside Luke Mabbott, who is now engaged to former Islander Lucie Donlan. She also recently battled thyroid cancer, but come out the other side. The 25-year-old found a lump in her neck during the Covid pandemic, and kept getting her check-up appointments rescheduled as a result of the busy hospitals. The Islander has been an activist for thyroid cancer since her diagnosis, and has encouraged young girls to get lumps on their neck checked as a precaution. Luis Morrison Luis Morrison appeared on the first series of Love Island, and finished in fourth place alongside Cally Jane Beech. After the show, Luis and Cally welcomed Love Island’s first baby, Vienna, in 2017 – but the pair sadly split a year later. The former Islander also has a son with his influencer ex-girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth, however, he has reportedly not had much contact with them since their split. The former footballer announced he was hanging up his boots in August 2023 after 14 years on the pitch. Since he appeared on Love Island, the 29-year-old has also started up his own business LM Prestige Cars – a car dealership focusing primarily on hire-purchasing. Liberty Poole Liberty Poole rose to fame on the seventh series of the show in 2021, and also appeared on Love Island Games in the US last year. The 24-year-old coupled up with Jake Cornish on day one of the 2021 show, and famously exited the villa after she heard a clip of him saying he “wasn’t attracted to her”. Liberty started a podcast with former islander Kaz Kamwi called Kaz&Lib which focuses mainly on the topics Love Island, boys and fame. Liberty also started a new series on TikTok called Taking Liberties in which she tries out new activities every episode. Her latest episode received over 108k views and saw her try out “caving” where she sent fans into a frenzy by going deep into a cave and trying to find her way out of the “underground maze.” Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor, aka Messy Mitch, shot to fame on Love Island last summer – which saw him enjoy brief romances with Molly Marsh, Jess Harding and Abi Moores.

Mitchel eventually coupled up with Ella Barnes; however, the couple decided to part ways just weeks after returning to the UK.

The 27-year-old is managed by Unleashd Talent, which is the same agency that takes care of uber-famous stars Kerry Katona from Atomic Kitten, and Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore.

Former Islander Luca Bish poked fun at Mitchel under his Love Island: All Star series announcement and said: “Thought this would happen when I said no 👀.”