Home LA Showbiz WATCH: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars find out about Erika...

WATCH: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars find out about Erika Jayne’s shock divorce

The new episode comes to hayu on Thursday, June 10

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi will play out on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 49-year-old filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney on November 3 last year, after nearly 21 years of marriage.

In the teaser for this week’s episode of RHOBH, which airs in the US tonight, Erika’s co-stars find out the shocking news.

Erika Jayne Tom Girardi
Credit: Bravo

“Nothing is what it seems,” Erika said in her confessional. “And you don’t know everything.”

Dorit Kemsley FaceTimes Kylie Richards and Lisa Rina and asks: “What is going on? Did you have any idea?”

Kyle replied: “I had no idea! What the hell,” while Lisa added: “It’s Erika, she had to do it this way.”

Irish fans will be able to stream the new episode on hulu on Thursday, June 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

A month after their shocking split, Tom and Erika were sued for allegedly using their divorce to embezzle money.

In December, Tom and his law firm Girardi & Keese (GK) were held in civil contempt over allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash – and had their assets frozen by a judge.

The former couple’s legal controversies will play out in a new documentary entitled ‘The Housewife and the Hustler’, which comes to Hulu on June 14.

 

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR