WATCH: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars find out about Erika Jayne’s shock divorce

The new episode comes to hayu on Thursday, June 10

WATCH: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars find out about Erika...

Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi will play out on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 49-year-old filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney on November 3 last year, after nearly 21 years of marriage.

In the teaser for this week’s episode of RHOBH, which airs in the US tonight, Erika’s co-stars find out the shocking news.

“Nothing is what it seems,” Erika said in her confessional. “And you don’t know everything.”

Dorit Kemsley FaceTimes Kylie Richards and Lisa Rina and asks: “What is going on? Did you have any idea?”

Kyle replied: “I had no idea! What the hell,” while Lisa added: “It’s Erika, she had to do it this way.”

Irish fans will be able to stream the new episode on hulu on Thursday, June 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

A month after their shocking split, Tom and Erika were sued for allegedly using their divorce to embezzle money.

In December, Tom and his law firm Girardi & Keese (GK) were held in civil contempt over allegedly embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash – and had their assets frozen by a judge. The former couple’s legal controversies will play out in a new documentary entitled ‘The Housewife and the Hustler’, which comes to Hulu on June 14. Legal Drama Facing Real Housewife Erika Jayne’s Husband, Tom Girardi, Explored in ABC News Originals’ ‘The Housewife and the Hustler’ Begins Streaming Monday, June 14, Only on @Hulu https://t.co/p7p1ILSJG4 pic.twitter.com/ewGpkkKsZu — ABC News PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 2, 2021