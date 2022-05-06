WATCH: The dramatic teaser trailer for Selling Sunset spin-off series Selling The OC is here

Netflix have dropped the first official teaser for Selling Sunset spin-off series Selling the O.C.

According to the streaming giant, the show will follow “a fresh set of realtors as they square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast”.

“Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?” Netflix teased.

The Selling The OC cast will include Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

The trailer was dropped during the Selling Sunset season five reunion special, and it looks like there will be a LOT of drama in the show’s first season.

Check out the trailer below: