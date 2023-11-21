Viewers are in hysterics over the ‘weirdest moment’ in I’m A Celeb history

Viewers have been left in hysterics over the “weirdest moment” in the history of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Sunday night, a roster of ten new celebrities entered the Australian jungle.

While the stars have only been away from their luxurious lives for two days, it’s proving to be a tough feat for Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn.

On Monday night, Jamie Lynn got emotional as she opened up to her campmate Fred Sirieix about being pressured to have an abortion when she was 16 years old.

The Zoey 101 actress later decided to take a bath for a bit of R&R, but it wasn’t long before her alone time was interrupted.

EastEnders actress Danielle Harold offered to run the bath for her, while JLS’ Marvin Humes, social media star Nella Rose and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson serenaded her and Fred banged on a makeshift drum.

One Instagram user said: “The one where Jamie Lynn takes a bath 🤣🤣🤣.”

Another wrote: “This was so funny 😂.”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “😳 was just sat watching thinking wtf leave her alone 😂😂😂😂.”