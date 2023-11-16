THIS Love Island star is ‘set to return to the villa’ for a THIRD time

Georgia Steel is reportedly being lined up for Love Island: All Stars.

The brand new series is entirely separate to Love Island Games, which was recently filmed in Fiji.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances, but only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again. It has now been reported that exes Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell could be set to come face-to-face with one another on Love Island: All Stars. If the rumours are true, this will be Georgia’s third appearance on Love Island. The 25-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the UK version of the show back in 2018, during which she had brief romances with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird. Earlier this year, the Doncaster native was confirmed as part of the line-up for Love Island Games, but was recently dumped from the show alongside Toby Aromolaran.