This is why Ant and Dec are ‘struggling’ to film I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec have revealed they’re “struggling” to film I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The brand new series, which saw ten celebrities enter the Australian jungle, kicked off on Sunday night.

The popular presenting duo have co-hosted the hit show for 22 years, with the exception of 2018, when Dec hosted alongside Holly Willoughby.

Although they are seasoned presenters Down Under, the pair have admitted that this year they’re struggling with logistics.

Dec revealed: “We’re struggling with the time difference here. Because we film the show in Queensland which is an hour behind where we are staying in New South Wales.”

“It gets very confusing because we have to hop between the time zones.”

Ant chimed in: “Yeah and it means we’re always late for restaurant bookings.”

According to MailOnline, Ant and Dec stay in a luxurious £1000-a-night beachside apartment in New South Wales, complete with a private pool and located near a gold course while filming I’m A Celeb.

The pair wake at 2am and drive around half an hour to camp each to shoot an episode, which airs the following evening in the UK.

Filming wraps at approximately 4pm, with the pals heading to bed by 6:30pm to get enough sleep for the following day/

Despite staying less than 20 miles away from the filming location, the pair have to cross over the state time zone, and are constantly switching between an hour ahead and an hour behind.