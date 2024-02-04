This is what everyone is saying about the PDA awards on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

Ad
ITV
Aoife Butler
Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars saw the islanders attend the PDA awards, where some drama unfolded.

The awards ceremony featured six categories, each with their own clips – categories included, Best All Star Comedy Moment, Most Sneaky All Star, Best All Star Rizz, Most Salty All Star, Best All Star Revelation and the All Star Special Recognition Award.

The awards caused a stir in the villa, particularly between Georgia S and Callum after she won Most Sneaky All Star.

Fans of the show have taken to X to share their thoughts on the dramatic episode, where clips of Georgia S were shown of her telling Tom that she fancied him the most, while she was also getting to known Callum.

As the Islanders watched the Most Sneaky All Star clip of Georgia S and Tom, Callum said: “Snakey behaviour. I thought you was a loyal babe? Georgia, you’ve had no respect for me since you left those Hideaway doors.”

“If you had any respect for me you wouldn’t have said those things.”

