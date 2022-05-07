This is the Netflix series everyone is talking about right now

Liar is currently one of the top trending TV shows on Netflix.

The thriller was created and written by BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams.

Season one of the drama, starring Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd, first aired on ITV back in 2017.

It followed the story of Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham – whose lives were changed forever after what was supposed to be a romantic first date.

Three years after the dramatic season one finale aired, the show’s second season premiered in 2020.

Both seasons are now available to watch on Netflix, and they have been getting rave reviews online.

One viewer tweeted: “If you haven’t seen Liar on Netflix … you need to! Crazy, mind blowing psychological thriller. Excellent, excellent writing.”

Another wrote: “Liar on Netflix has me hooked highly recommend.”

Check out more viewers reactions below:

I’m actually hooked on liar on Netflix! — 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘺👑 (@staceee95_) May 6, 2022

If you haven’t seen Liar on Netflix … you need to! Crazy, mind blowing psychological thriller. Excellent, excellent writing. 🤯 — cityzen⚽️💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cityzen_96) May 2, 2022

whose seen Liar on netflix??? i’m OBSESSED with it man!! — casey (@RENDEXV0US) May 5, 2022

Anyone want a new series on Netflix to watch. Watch LIAR 🙌🏽 — Jakey (@Jake_Cornish7) April 28, 2022

Liar on Netflix is so good 👏🏼👏🏼🤯 — 𝐀𝐌🐰 (@abbymacdonald_) May 4, 2022