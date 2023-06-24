This is how much alcohol Love Island contestants are actually allowed drink

Love Island has been gracing our TV screens for the past nine years.

During that almost decade-long time period, most of the show’s secrets have been debunked: why they’re rarely in the pool, do they know what time of day it is etc.

But just how much alcohol are Islanders actually allowed drink?

The overall consensus amongst past Love Island contestants is that Islanders are allowed one of two drinks per night.

2018 star Laura Anderson previously claimed there were occasionally “one or two” bottles of prosecco between them, but said: “You’d be lucky to get half a glass of that!”

2016 contestant Liana Isadora Van-Riel alleged: “You’re allowed one or two drinks a night, either wine or beer, no spirits.”

Eyal Booker, who starred on the 2018 series, said: “It was very, very limited. Max two glasses of wine a night and that’s max!”

Meanwhile, Olivia Attwood revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast: “The reason is, it’s because the show is about dating and about love.”

“They don’t want people doing stuff driven by alcohol and the next day waking up and being like: ‘Oh I don’t actually like him.'”

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.