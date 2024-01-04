THESE are the favourites to win RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars ahead of the series premiere

The favourites to win RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars have been revealed ahead of the series premiere.

The show is set to make its return to RTÉ One on Sunday, January 7 where 11 celebrities will begin to battle it out to take home the Glitterball trophy.

A host of famous faces have been confirmed for this year’s lineup, including Rosanna Davidson, Katja Mia and TikTok star Miriam Mullins.

Wild Youth star David Whelan and presenter Laura Fox are the frontrunners to win the ninth season of Dancing with the Stars, according to Ladbrokes.

With just days to go until the competition kicks off, the singer-songwriter and the presenter have been tipped 3/1 to become joint-favourites and go all the way to the final.

Social media star Miriam Mullins follows closely at 4/1, ahead of Jason Smyth and Blu Hydrangea both 6/1.

Meanwhile, Katja Mia, Rory Cowan and Rosanna Davison can’t be split at 7/1.

Other famous names in the mix include Fair City actor Shane Quigley at 10/1 and racing legend Davy Russell tipped at 12/1.

Former RTÉ News presenter Eileen Dunne is currently the least favourite to win at 25/1.

Series eliminations do not begin until week three, so all the contestants are safe for the first two weeks.

The series will run for 11 weeks with the finale set to air on Sunday, March 17.

