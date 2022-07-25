The trailer for the final episode of Neighbours is here: ‘The end of an era’

The trailer for the final episode of Neighbours is here.

The long-running soap will come to an end with a double-episode special on Australian TV later this month, after 37 years on air.

The teaser trailer for the finale sees Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan return as beloved characters Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson.

It certainly feels like the end of an era… 🧡 Neighbours: The Finale | Friday at 9pm on @channel5_tv. #CelebratingNeighbours pic.twitter.com/3gC14NrX8k — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) July 25, 2022

Harold Bishop, played by Ian Smith, says in the 40-second trailer: “It certainly feels like the end of an era. It all goes so quickly.”

Other Ramsay Street favourites including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, House actor Jesse Spencer and singer Delta Goodrem will also return for the final episode.

Peter O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, Mark Little, who played Joe Mangel, and Paul Keane, who played Des Clarke, will also reprise their roles for the finale – which airs in Ireland on August 3.