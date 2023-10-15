The top TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

There’s a lot of exciting new titles joining Netflix in the coming days.

From a brand new reality show to a binge-worthy thriller, we’ve rounded up the top TV shows and movies to watch on the streaming giant this week.

Take a look:

Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will join the cast of Love Is Blind season 5 to discuss all your burning questions.

The couple will break down this season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold, and find out which couples are still together after saying “I do” and “I don’t.”

The Love Is Blind season 5 reunion will join Netflix UK on Monday, October 16.

Spencer

Spencer focuses on one weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joined the Royal family for Christmas as Sandringham – and decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The film, starring Kristen Stewart, joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 18.

Bodies

Four detectives. One body.

Stephen Graham stars in this genre-bending mystery thriller.

All episodes will join Netflix on Thursday, October 19.

Surviving Paradise

Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives and live the life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa.

What they don’t know is that they’ll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities.

Through friendships and alliances, they’ll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance at the $100,000 grand prize.

Surviving Paradise joins Netflix on Friday, October 20.

Elite (Season 7)

Omar is living a new life at the university and far away from Las Encinas, but he is unable to move on. The guilt he feels for Samuel’s death and the suffering from that period are still very much present, leading him to undergo therapy. Thanks to an internship, he decides to return to the school where everything happened to confront his demons face to face. Through Omar’s journey we will discover that the rest of the students are also silently battling their own hells.

Season 7 of Elite will join Netflix on Friday, October 20.