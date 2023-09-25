The top TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

A lot of exciting new movies and TV shows are coming to Netflix this week.

From a star-studded movie by critically acclaimed director Wes Anderson to a docuseries on one of the most notorious unsolved murders of the 20th century, there are plenty of binge-worthy titles joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Based on real life events, this documentary is the harrowing story of the murder of Jill Dando and the investigation that followed into this case that remains open to this day.

The synopsis reads: “Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.”

The series hits Netflix on September 26.

The Devil’s Plan

The Devil’s Plan is a Korean reality drama, which follows contestants battling each other in a game of wit.

The synopsis reads: “12 contestants face off in games of wit, strategy and wisdom over 6 nights and 7 days. Who will be crowned the ultimate victor?”

The show will be released on Netflix on September 26.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

A star-studded addition to Netflix, the cast of this flick includes Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult and Tyler Perry among others.

The synopsis of this crime-thriller reads: “A smokejumper haunted by her past guides a traumatised boy through lightning storms, wildfires and rough terrain to save him from a pair of assassins.”

After doing considerably well on the big screen, the movie will hit the small screens on September 27.

Mortal Combat

Based on the extremely popular role-playing game of the same name, Mortal Kombat was an exciting release for all gamers who played the game.

This film stars among others, Japanese actor and famous martial artist Hiroyuki Sanada, who appeared in John Wick Chapter 4 and Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai.

The synopsis of the movie is: “On the brink of being conquered by Outworld, Earthrealm fighters driven by an ancient prophecy must win the final tournament to save humanity.”

The film release on Netflix on September 27.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

After the astounding success of Asteroid City, Wes Anderson is back with star studded smash-hit, based on Roald Dahl’s story of the same name.

The director is never shy of Hollywood legends in his films, as his latest creation stars Doctor Strange and Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch, veteran actor Ben Kingsley and the Dark Lord (Voldemort) Ralph Fiennes.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “From Wes Anderson comes an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story about a rich man who sets out to master an extraordinary skill to cheat at gambling.”

The drama hits Netflix on September 27.