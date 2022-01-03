The Masked Singer fans think they’ve figured out the identity of Poodle

Fans of The Masked Singer UK think they’ve figured out the true identity of Poodle.

The third season of the popular series kicked off over the weekend, and viewers are convinced they’ve worked out who’s behind Poodle’s colourful costume.

During Sunday night’s episode, Poodle’s clue package took place in a nail salon, and contained references to dogs, queens, and a Royal Variety Performance.

Has this EXTRA CLUE helped you AT ALL? 🔍👀📝 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/8eHGnOdwV8 — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 2, 2022

Fans of the show were quick to guess Poodle could be Paul O’Grady.

The 66-year-old has a very popular TV show called For the Love of Dogs, and he also performed as his drag queen persona Lily Savage for years in the 80s/90s.

Convincing fans even further, Paul has also performed at the Royal Variety show in the past.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Poodle is DEFINITELY Paul ogrady! #MaskedSingerUK.”

Poodle is DEFINITELY Paul ogrady! #MaskedSingerUK — Oliver McClellan 💎 (@TheWorldOfOlly) January 2, 2022

Poodle..Paul O’Grady!? He’s been a Drag Queen and has hosted a dog show. #MaskedSingerUK — Helen (@blondecharm) January 2, 2022

Poodle is Paul OGrady #MaskedSingerUK — Alan Dyer (@Gadgetboy78) January 2, 2022

#MaskedSingerUK @MaskedSingerUK I think that poodle is Paul O Grady because of the voice and because of the names on the collars — Morty (@reallife__morty) January 2, 2022

LOCKING IN ANOTHER GUESS I think the Poodle is Paul o Grady 🐶 He owns a poodle himself and hosts a Dog Show The clues show a Makeup Store in the backround , Hinting to his drag days 💄 I think it’s him 🤷🏻‍♂️#MaskedSingerUK #poodle #paulogrady pic.twitter.com/kyx4hacOpR — Liam Hamer (@LiamHamer5) December 28, 2021

Another tweeted: “Poodle is deffo Paul O’Grady… for the love of dogs, Lily Savage (drag queen, where the queens come from).”

Two celebrities have been unmasked so far during this season of The Masked Singer.

On Saturday night, Chandelier was unmasked as Heather Small, the lead singer of M People.

And on Sunday night, Snow Leopard was unmasked as Gloria Hunniford.

WHAT A REVEAL 😱❄️ Did YOU guess CORRECTLY? 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/iB6bDsbyNe — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 2, 2022