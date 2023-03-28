The future of winter Love Island has been “revealed” ahead of the summer 2023 series.

The latest series of the hit dating show, which saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners, came to an end on Monday, March 13.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins came runners-up, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi placed third, and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad claimed fourth place.

A source has since told The UK Sun that new Love Island host Maya Jama‘s success has determined the fate of the winter series.

They told the publication: “Maya has more than proved her worth as the presenter of Love Island and while the ratings for this winter series weren’t the best – she came out on top.”

“Love Island have already informed the owners of the £1.2million villa in South Africa that they want to return there at the end of this year ahead of the winter 2024 show.”

“With Maya at the helm for the summer series, ITV think she will only increase its popularity which they think will carry onto the next winter edition.”

“Maya was crowned the winner of Love Island when her debut episode aired and ITV think she will only continue to make TV gold for them,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, an All Star series of Love Island is reportedly in development at ITV, with Irish star Maura Higgins at the top of their wish list.

According to The UK Sun, the new show could air in 2024 – and fill feature some of the show’s sexiest stars from over the years.

A source said: “Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.”

“This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.”

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around,” the insider continued.

“Women like Maura, Sophie [Piper] and India [Reynolds] would be top of ITV’s wish list, while male stars including former 2017 series winner Kem Cetinay and fan favourite Scott Thomas, who was in the show in 2016, are also on the wish list.”

The news came after ITV filmed an I’m A Celebrity… South Africa – an All Stars version of the hit show, which is set to air next month.

The source added: “ITV want to see how well their All Stars version of I’m A Celebrity goes down before they start moving forward with Love Island.”

“They will be watching very closely how the public and fans react and will be taking down notes.”