Every outfit worn by Love Island host Maya Jama

Maya Jama took Love Island fans by storm as she made her Love Island hosting debut on the show back in January.

The 28-year-old took over the coveted presenting gig after Laura Whitmore announced her shock departure from the show last August.

The TV personality was showered with praise, as fans congratulated her for doing an amazing job.

Take a look back at all of Maya’s show-stopping outfits from the series:

Love Island Season 9 Promo

Ahead of her Love Island hosting debut, ITV released a series of photos and promotional clips of Maya.

The 28-year-old looked effortless in this stunning black astrology-themed sparkly jumpsuit.

The Clio Peppiatt Celestial Jumpsuit will set you back an eye-watering €3,250.

Maya then turned heads in this series of promotional photos.

The TV personality wore this gorgeous baby pink two piece set.

The House of CB Paola corset retails for €101, while the skirt costs a further €101.

For her first trip into the Love Island villa, Maya donned this elegant ruffle dress.

The Rat and Boa Lucille Dress costs €290.

Love Island Episode One

Maya made a show-stopping entrance in South Africa, as she emerged from a helicopter wearing this red co-ord.

The 28-year-old wore The Rose Set by Crolage – which costs €232.

Making her way into the villa to meet the winter 2023 contestants for the first time, Maya wore a plunging maxi dress.

The Tie-Dye Print Ruffle-Hem Maxi Dress from Roberto Cavalli would set you back an eye-watering €1,998.

Maya then slipped into this stunning black cutout dress to introduce the first bombshell of the winter 2023 series – Tom Clare.

The Mônot Halterneck Crêpe Cutout Maxi Dress costs a jaw dropping €2,100.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode One

Maya made her Love Island: Aftersun hosting debut in a gorgeous hot pink cutout dress.

The off-the-shoulder Hanifa Isla Knit Midi Dress costs €188.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode Two

The following week, Maya looked sultry in a Dolce & Gabbana black lace corseted dress.

The vintage piece comes from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection.

Love Island Episode 19

Maya wore this gorgeous nude illusion dress as she entered the villa for a dramatic dumping – which saw Islanders Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks leave the villa.

The Golden Blood Draped Dress from Syndical Chamber costs €390.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode 3

Maya was the centre of attention for the third episode of Love Island: Aftersun in this electric blue outfit.

The Navy PVC Bustier from LaQuan Smith retails for €459, while the Navy PV Moto Pants cost €1,530.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode 4

Maya pulled out all the stops for the fourth episode of Love Island: Aftersun – even changing up her hairstyle.

The Moonlight Lace Dress by Amy Shehab costs €153.

Love Island Episode 32 – Casa Amor Recoupling

Maya returned to the Love Island villa once again for the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, wearing this stunning red cutout dress.

The LaQuan Smith Velvet Wrap Skirt retails for €1,080, while the Hand-draped Geometric Bodysuit – which is now sold out – retailed for €1,057.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode 5

Maya wore a matte black Milo Maria co-ord for the fifth episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

The Madonna Top retails for €397, while the Madonna Flared Trousers cost €510.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode 6

Maya wowed in another gorgeous outfit for the following week’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

The cost of the mesh Maximilian Raynor number is unknown.

Love Island Episode 45

Maya was the ultimate bombshell in this orange number, as she stepped into the villa for a dramatic quadruple dumping – which saw Islanders Olivia Hawkins, Maxwell Samuda, Claudia Fogarty and Keanan brand leave the show.

The Garden of Eden Dress in Pepper Orange by Fanci Club costs €324.

Love Island: Aftersun Episode 7

Maya wowed in this white midi dress for the penultimate Love Island: Aftersun episode of the ninth season.

The Slashed Harness Rib-Knit Dress by Alexander McQueen retails for an eye-watering €1,790.

Love Island: Aftersun Finale

Having jetted to South Africa for the finale of Love Island: Aftersun, Maya looked incredible in this embellished mini dress.

The Martini Dress by Clio Peppiatt costs a whopping €1,797.

Love Island Finale

Maya left Love Island fans speechless with her outfit for the Love Island season 9 finale.

The wet-look burgundy number was a custom design by Di Petsa.