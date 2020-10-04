The Crown star Emma Corrin stuns as Princess Diana in replica of her iconic wedding dress in new teaser

The new season drops on Netflix next month

The Crown star Emma Corrin stuns as Princess Diana in replica of...

Netflix have released a new image of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, wearing a replica of her iconic wedding dress.

The 24-year-old will play the Princess of Wales in the upcoming fourth season of The Crown, and fans can’t get over how similar they look.

The photo was shared on The Crown’s official Twitter account, alongside the caption: “A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress.”

“Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin.”

Fans were impressed by the image, and one Twitter user said: “Wow she really looks like Diana.”

Another commented: “Oh my goodness, the spirit of the dress has certainly been captured! And well done to the casting team and makeup/styling crew – I had to double check. Can’t wait for the premiere date.”

The fourth series, which will premiere on November 15th, will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change.

The storyline will also largely focus on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry.

However, they decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.

One year later, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident on August 31st, 1997.

