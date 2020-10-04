Glee star Matthew Morrison pays tribute to Naya Rivera – as he recalls her tragic death

Glee star Matthew Morrison has paid tribute to the late Naya Rivera, as he recalled her tragic death.

The actress, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV series, tragically drowned on July 8 while swimming with her four-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru in Southern California.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old said: “Naya was a huge bright light.”

“I mean, she’s someone who kind of kept us in stitches on set, like, she was always the one who is just so witty and just, like, always joking.”

Matthew, who played Will Schuester in the musical comedy, continued: “On that show, it was difficult.”

“We pulled long, long hours — like 16 to 18 hour days — and we needed that, that team morale, and she was always there to give us a good laugh.”

Speaking about her death, Matthew said: “It’s crazy saying ‘was’. But she was a special person and my heart just goes out to that family who is grieving.”

“I can’t imagine, you know, having a son myself, the upbringing that that child is going to be exposed to because his mother is not there, you know?”

“It’s gotta be so tough, so my heart goes out to that family,” he added.

The news comes after Naya’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, addressed rumours about his relationship with the actress’ sister Nickayla – after they recently moved in together.

