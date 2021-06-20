We've rounded up our top picks to watch on TV and streaming platforms this evening

The best TV shows and movies to watch tonight

To keep you entertained tonight, we have rounded up the best TV shows and movies to watch and stream.

From Netflix’s newest additions to popular flicks airing on TV, here’s our top picks:

Lady Bird

Lady Bird starring Saoirse Ronan will be shown on RTÉ One tonight at 9:30pm.

The movie tells the story of an artistic teenager who has a difficult relationship with her mother while growing up in California.

This comedy-drama received a massive 13 awards following its release in 2018, as well as a whopping 41 nominations.

Fatherhood

Fatherhood, which stars Kevin Hart, joined Netflix on Friday – and it is currently the number one trending flick on the streaming giant.

The comedian stars as a father who brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife – who died a day after their daughter’s birth.

This emotional movie is sure to pull on your heartstrings.

Luca

Luca joined Disney+ on Friday, and it is proving to be a huge hit with viewers.

According to the movie’s synopsis, Luca “is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides”.

“Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

Diana: In Her Own Words

From executive producer and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Tom Jennings of 1895 Films, Diana: In Her Own Words tells the story of the beloved late princess through archival footage and photography along with rarely heard recordings.

It airs on Virgin Media One tonight at 11:15pm.