The best TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

Netflix fans have been treated well this year as the streaming service brought out some stellar hits to kickstart 2024.

Netflix released original series like Fool Me Once, Boy Swallows Universe and The Brothers Sun to name a few this year.

The streaming giant also recently acquired the catalogue of Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner which has proven very popular with viewers already.

Friday Night Dinner

The sitcom, which stars inbetweeners star Simon Bird, Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter, follows the Goodman family who gather for dinner every Friday night.

The two brothers who belong to an eccentric family take great care to ensure the dinners are straightforward, however, things always turn hilariously chaotic throughout the episode.

Griselda

Sofia Vergara’s drama Griselda continues to dominate the top spots on Netflix right now.

The biopic follows the life of the savvy, ambitious and feared Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco as she creates one of the most profitable cartels in history.

IMDB wrote: “A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspecting savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the Black Widow.”

American Nightmare

Alongside Griselda is another true crime biopic which has been a fan favourite amongst Netflix viewers.

American Nightmare follows the harrowing 2015 home invasion and kidnapping of a couple who are accused of staging the ordeal.

The young couple’s recounting of the events is too far-fetched for the police to believe- you’ll never suspect the truth.

One Day

Based on a David Nicholls’ novel, this limited series follows the lives of Emma and Dexter who went their separate ways after spending graduation night together.

The pair don’t know it but their love story has been intertwined ever since and the series follows their bittersweet story over 20 years.

Deadwater Fell

This 4-part series was first released in 2020 but only joined Netflix this week.

David Tennant leads this series which is set in a rural Scottish town which begins to unravel after a crime destroys a seemingly perfect family.

Only one survivor of the crime is left and the community begin to wonder if are they also a suspect.

Poms

Diane Keaton is the lead in this heartwarming 2019 film which was also added to the streaming service this week.

The movie is No.3 in films today and follows the life of loner Martha [Diane Keaton] who moves into a retirement community.

Martha befriends a fun-loving neighbour and together they form a cheerleading club for young-at-heart seniors.

King Richard

Will Smith won an Oscar for his performance as the Williams sisters’ ambitious father in the 2021 film.

The biopic which was added to Netflix this week has been described as “poignant and inspiring” by critics all over the world.

The true story follows the life of the coach/mentor/father that brought us Tennis legends Venus & Serena Williams