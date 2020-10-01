The best TV shows and films coming to Netflix to get you set for Halloween

From classic horror films to more family friendly flicks, here's what to watch ahead of the spooky season

The best TV shows and films coming to Netflix to get you...

As we enter into October, people are already getting excited to celebrate Halloween at the end of the month.

In preparation for the spooky season, we have rounded up some of the best films and TV shows coming to Netflix this month to get you in the spirit.

From family favourites to classic horrors, here’s our top picks:

The Corpse Bride

Tim Burton’s classic film The Corpse Bride has already hit Netflix this week, and is already available to watch on the streaming service.

Starring Johnny Depp and Helen Bonham Carter, this animated film is set sometime between the 1700 and 1800s.

As Victor Van Dort prepares for his arranged marriage, he is sucked into the Land of the Dead by a corpse bride who wants him all to herself.

Addam’s Family Values

This 1993 fantasy comedy film is the sequel to the popular film The Addams Family, following the lives of family members from a strange household.

Siblings Wednesday and Puglsey Addams will stop at nothing to get rid of Pubert, the new baby boy addition to the family who is adored by parents Gomez and Morticia.

Addams Family Values is on Netflix now.

Vampires Vs The Bronx

This upcoming American comedy horror film follows a group of teenagers, who are forced to protect their neighbourhood in the Bronx when a gathering of vampires invades.

Vampires Vs The Bronx hits the streaming service on October 1st.

The Binding

In this new horror film, called Il legame in Italian, a woman visits her fiancé’s mother in southern Italy.

On the trip, she must fight the mysterious and malevolent curse intent on claiming her daughter.

The Binding drops on Netflix October 2nd.

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

Based on the popular book series, A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting is a family friendly flick perfect to get you in the Halloween spirit.

When high school freshman Kelly Ferguson reluctantly agrees to babysit on Halloween, she is recruited into a secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters.

The brand new movie will premiere on Netflix on October 15th.

Halloween

The eleventh installment in the Halloween film series has joined Netflix, in a direct sequel to the 1978 film of the same name.

The American horror slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis sees the masked killer who went on a murder rampage on Halloween night 40 years prior escape jail.

He targets the victim who previously got away, and goes after her family.

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen star in this hilarious family film about an unlikely hero.

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules.

When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real – and only he can stop them.

Hubie Halloween comes to Netflix on October 7th.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor tells a new ghost story.

The new entry in the horror franchise takes viewers into the chilling world of Henry James’ iconic horror novel – The Turn of the Screw.

The novel tells the story of a governess who looks after two children in a large house on a remote estate, and sees Victoria Pedretti and Henry Thomas return to the series in new roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor drops on Netflix on October 9th.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th was recently added to Netflix, in a chilling re-imagining of the classic horror film under the same name.

Searching for his missing sister, Clay (Jared Padalecki) heads up to the eerie woods of legendary Crystal Lake, where he stumbles on the creaky remains of the rotting old cabins behind moss-covered trees.

But that’s not the only thing lying in wait under the brush.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2)

Although a trailer for the second season of the highly anticipated series is yet to be released, we can expect Volume 2 of the true crime show to come to Netflix at the end of the month.

Brought to Netflix by the producers of Stranger Things, this new series invites viewers to “follow the clues and solve the cases” in a collection of unsolved crimes and paranormal encounters.

The synopsis says the cases will be “rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.”

Season 2 drops on October 19th.

Paranormal Activity 4

The fourth instalment of the Paranormal Activity franchise is the sequel to the second film, and marks five years since the disappearance of characters Katie and Hunter.

The film focuses on siblings Alex and Wyatt, Alex’s boyfriend Ben, and a frightening little boy across the street named Robbie.

Frightening supernatural occurrences begin to take place around the siblings house, so they decide to use their laptops to document what’s going on.

Paranormal Activity 4 hit the streaming service today.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror film said to be based on chilling real-life events.

The film tells the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, as they work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse.

The synopsis reads: “Forced to confront a powerful demonic entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.”

The Conjuring was added to the platform today.

