Tess Daly reveals I’m A Celeb didn’t show Vernon Kay’s secret struggle in camp

The TV presenter has admitted she cried watching her husband on the show

Tess Daly has revealed her husband Vernon Kay had to sleep on the ground during his time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Family Fortunes host, who is 6ft 4, was forced to sleep on the floor for almost three weeks, because he didn’t fit in the beds they provided.

Speaking to The Sun, Vernon’s wife Tess revealed: “Every time he welled up on the TV, I would find myself welling up because I felt like I was going through it with him.”

“I mean I was fed and never cold — but he slept on the floor for two and a half weeks, which the edit didn’t show, because he didn’t fit in the beds.”

“So whenever he welled up, I felt like I was going through it with him.”

The couple have been married for 17 years, and share two children together – Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11.

Tess continued: “Time apart does bring us closer. He was away for five weeks in total for I’m A Celebrity.”

“They genuinely had their phones taken away and people were saying ‘Oh but you can talk to them,’ but there is no contact, I couldn’t speak to him and that was really strange.”

“For 20 years we have always been on the other end of the phone several times a day. And as soon as he left, everything broke at home — the dishwasher, dryer, kettle, heating and the gates. No lie,” she confessed.

“I was like, ‘he does everything’. I realised how much he does in the house and was like, ‘God I miss you even more because you’d fix this.'”

“It was weird to not pick up the phone. For us girls at home watching him on this journey was a bonding experience. I know we’ll never forget it.”

The Strictly Come Dancing host added: “Often he would refer to the girls and I would look across to our 16-year-old Phoebe, who is a teenager and doesn’t show that much emotion when it comes to her parents.”

“But there was a moment between us where we acknowledged the fact that we were really proud of him.

“Then when he did a little message to me in the telegraph in the final, I was like, ‘Oh god’ — I had to leave the room quickly so the teenager couldn’t see me cry.”