Strictly Come Dancing fans react as ANOTHER celebrity is eliminated

Strictly Come Dancing fans have reacted after another celebrity was eliminated from the competition.

On Sunday night, Adam Thomas and his pro partner Luba Mushtuk faced Angela Rippon and her pro partner Kai Widdrington in the dance off.

Adam and Luba danced the Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Calum Scott, while Angela and Kai danced the Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole.

The four-strong judging panel opted to save Angela and Kai, eliminating Adam and Luba.

Finishing their Strictly journey together, the pair danced to Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis.

One Instagram user penned: “Aw he’s such a lovely guy, always happy and smiling. Such a shame he’s out,” while another wrote: “This one hurts. They deserved to go through.”

A third wrote: “Gonna really miss them 🥲,” and a fourth commented: “Gutted, he is what strictly is all about.”

