Strictly Come Dancing couple ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’ during filming

One Strictly Come Dancing couple reportedly “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” while filming.

The popular BBC series kicked off on Saturday, September 16, with its 2023 launch episode.

The 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s show were paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor this weekend.

According to The UK Sun, Strictly couple Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington were packing on the PDA backstage on the launch show.

A TV source told the publication: “Nadiya and Kai were all over each other during filming and could barely keep their hands off each other.”

“They were making a real spectacle of their relationship and didn’t seem to care who was watching.”

“They performed together for some dances, but in between takes they were stealing kisses, holding hands, being very touchy-feely and generally making sure everyone knew they were a couple.”

Kai and Nadiya were first linked in January 2022, after Nadiya split from her ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot.

The professional shares a daughter named Mila with the Slovenian footballer.