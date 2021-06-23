Simon Cowell to judge brand new musical gameshow

The ITV series will premiere later this year

Simon Cowell will lead a panel of judges in a brand new musical gameshow called ‘Walk the Line’.

The six-part ITV series will see soloists, duos, bands and choirs take to the stage to perform in front of the judges, before the top two performers each evening must choose to either “cash out” and take a cash prize, or “walk the line” and play on.

If the performers decide to play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show and face a different cast of talented musicians.

The longer the performers can stay in the contest, which is set to premiere later this year, the bigger the prize pot.

Simon said: “We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win.”

“Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.”

“It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV.”