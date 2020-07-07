Shaughna Phillips signs up for another dating show – after failing to find a man on Love Island

The 26-year-old was a fan favourite on Love Island's first winter series

Shaughna Phillips signs up for another dating show – after failing to...

Shaughna Phillips has reportedly signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

The 26-year-old is still looking for love, after failing to find Mr. Right on Love Island earlier this year.

A source told The Sun Online: “Anyone who’s seen Shaughna on Love Island knows she’s hilarious but she needs help in the dating department.”

“She’s hoping the agency can work some magic and set her up with a hot lad who won’t pie her off on national telly.”

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry is also being lined up for the next series of Celebs Go Dating.

The reality star is hoping the show will help her find the “man of her dreams”, after splitting from Sam Gowland.

An insider said: “Chloe has signed up for the show and it’s so excited. She’s been single since splitting with Sam and is now ready to meet her prince charming.”

“She can’t wait to settle down and thinks Celebs Go Dating will help her find the man of her dreams.”

