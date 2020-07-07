The Longford beauty is playing around with a different hairstyle

Maura Higgins looks unrecognisable as she debuts dramatic new look

Maura Higgins looked unrecognisable as she debuted a dramatic new look on Instagram.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, the Love Island star posed in a red wig with a fringe.

As she showed off her new locks, Megan Thee Stallian’s ‘Savage’ played in the background.

The reality star, who flew home to Ireland over the weekend to surprise her niece, has been taking the beauty world by storm after releasing her own makeup collection with Inglot.

Speaking about her new collection, Maura said: “I’ve handpicked some of my favourite products from Inglot for this collection. Some of the classics that I’ve used over the years which I absolutely love still to this day.”

“I’ve also created some amazing new products with Inglot – they are incredible and I know you’re all going to love them!”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.