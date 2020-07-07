Home UK Showbiz Harry Styles teams up with meditation app to narrate bedtime stories

Harry Styles teams up with meditation app to narrate bedtime stories

The One Direction star's voice will help put people to sleep

Sophie Clarke
Harry Styles has teamed up with meditation app Calm to read bedtime stories to those struggling to sleep.

Calm announced the news this week, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.

In the Twitter clip, the sleep and meditation app shared: “RT if you dream of Harry Styles reading a sleep story for Calm. #DreamWithHarry”

The post has already been retweeted over 45,000 times, and has received almost 100,000 likes.

 

Harry Styles’ Dream with Me will be available on the app from tomorrow, July 8th.

See how fans are reacting to the news below:

