Harry Styles teams up with meditation app to narrate bedtime stories

Harry Styles has teamed up with meditation app Calm to read bedtime stories to those struggling to sleep.
Calm announced the news this week, sending Twitter users into a frenzy.
In the Twitter clip, the sleep and meditation app shared: “RT if you dream of Harry Styles reading a sleep story for Calm. #DreamWithHarry”
Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry pic.twitter.com/nOfvhLjc9B
— Calm (@calm) July 6, 2020
The post has already been retweeted over 45,000 times, and has received almost 100,000 likes.
Harry Styles’ Dream with Me will be available on the app from tomorrow, July 8th.
See how fans are reacting to the news below:
HARRY READING US BEDTIME STORIES BEFORE SLEEP YES YES YES WE WOULD LOVE TO HEAR THAT
— nan (@kissysvogue) July 6, 2020
the way harry’s really helping us to go to sleep better from now on…. he really loves us so much. watch us never having trouble sleeping again
— nan (@kissysvogue) July 6, 2020
harry styles partnering with the calm app to read us a bedtime story is the best thing that’s happened to me in 2020 so far
— Sarah Baska (@SarahBaska) July 7, 2020
my therapist: tries to convince me to try meditation apps to help with my insomnia for years
me: only starts now that we're getting #DreamWithHarry on the calm app, sleep stories narrated by harry styles
my therapist: pic.twitter.com/xeqbz68eGe
— ELIJAH MCCLAIN WAS MURDERED (@tiredsaturngirl) July 7, 2020
me: going to sleep
calm: hello I’m harry styles
me: pic.twitter.com/V1vUFBQPvb
— rena (@iamrenari) July 6, 2020
i apologize to @calm when we break their app this wednesday because we’re trying to listen to our boy harry styles.
— Dee ☆// 405 days 🍉🍒 (@harrysmeds) July 5, 2020
