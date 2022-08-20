Sex Education fans are all saying the same thing ahead of season four

Netflix has announced that season four of Sex Education is officially in production.

The hit show was renewed for a fourth season just one week after season three premiered on the streaming platform back in September 2021.

The new season’s release date has not yet been announced, but it will include some exciting new additions to the cast.

On Friday, Netflix shared a couple of preview pictures of the beloved cast ahead of the show’s return.

Fans frenzied over a photo of Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) and Ruby Matthews (played by Mimi Keene).

They rejoiced, theorising that this picture was a hint that the characters would rekindle their romance in season four.

One Twitter user commented: “RUBYOTIS IS COMING BACK TO ME,” as another said “OTIS AND RUBY OTIS AND RUBY.”

A third tweeted: “Ruby Supremacy,” while a fourth said, “MY BABIES RUBYOTIS”.

Otis and Ruby’s romance began in season two, when he drunkenly lost his virginity to her on the night of his party.

The pair dated in season three, but called it quits when Ruby announced her love for Otis and he wasn’t able to reciprocate her feelings.

