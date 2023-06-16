Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Sammy brands THIS Islander ‘sly’ in Love Island teaser

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Sammy brands Mitchel “sly” during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Mitch confesses to Mehdi, Tyrique and Sammy that he’s pulled Jess for a chat.

The 26-year-old tells the boys that he told Jess he’s “available”, despite the fact that she’s coupled up with Sammy.

From Lifted Entertainment

Sammy later pulls Mitchel aside by himself, and says: “I’ll be real yeah, I thought it was a bit sly. Mentioning it in front of all the boys instead of just pulling me and just saying, ‘Sammy, I’m feeling Jess.’”

“I haven’t got a problem with you chatting with her, I just thought it was just a little bit sly.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us