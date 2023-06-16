Love Island first look: Mitchel makes his move on one of the OG girls

Mitchel makes his move on Jess during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser clip for the show, the 26-year-old is chatting to Tyrique, Mehdi and Sammy.

He says: “So, I pulled Jess for a chat, told her I’m available”.

Sammy, who is currently coupled up with Jess, laughs and asks: “Just tonight. you just realised? You’re like ‘oh'”.

Mitchel abruptly responds: “Today”.

Met with laughs, the 26-year-old defends himself, saying: “Alright, what? So, I need to accumulate it over three months?”

“Sammy, what you’re not getting is the fact that over time, me and her separating and becoming mates and that, I’ve realised that I do like her.”

Tyrique interjects: “What you saying? You’re trying to crack on with Jess basically?”

Mitchel replies: “I don’t know I, just want to let her know that -”

“Bro, it’s fine, just say bro!,” Sammy says. “Like it’s fine innit”.

Mitchel says: “The doors open, that’s all I’m saying.”

