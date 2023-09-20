Sam Thompson reveals the ‘terrifying’ part of girlfriend Zara McDermott’s Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima

Sam Thompson has revealed the “terrifying” part of his girlfriend Zara McDermott’s Strictly Come Dancing pro partner Graziano Di Prima.

The Love Island star is taking part in the current series of the hit BBC dance contest.

On Saturday, it was revealed that she was partnered with Graziano – who has been part of the show since 2018.

Sam has been vocally supportive of Zara’s Strictly journey, explaining he’s proud of her for achieving one of her biggest dreams.

The Love Island star has even revealed that Sam and Graziano’s wife Giada Lini form part of ‘Team Graziara’.

Speaking on air about Graziano, Sam said: “What a beautiful man as well… big muscles, about 6 foot 4, jacked and a year younger than me as well which is terrifying.”

“He came round for dinner with his lovely, beautiful wife not long ago – we made him spag bol – and we found out loads about him.”

“He grew up in Sicily, he was a grape stomper – I think that’s what they call it!,” Sam continued.

“He put a roof over his parents head when he started dancing, he’s got the most amazing story, he’s the loveliest man.”

The Made in Chelsea star then joked that Graziano looks like a less “haggard” version of his best pal Pete Wicks.

“What struck me though, all of these conversations we had, and it was quite deep chats, but what really struck me throughout the whole dinner was… he looks like Pete Wicks!”

“He looks like my mate Pete just a bit better looking, a little bit less haggard to be fair!,” Sam laughed.

Earlier this week, the Made in Chelsea star shared a series of photos of himself and Graziano via Instagram.

He wrote: “I got to meet Zara’s strictly pro! Even got him in my red boots! 🥹. @grazianodiprima you’re an absolute legend sir, and I CANNOT wait for all the TikTok’s 😂😂💃🏼❤️ (why am I so hunched) 😂😂😂.”

Zara commented: “the way you forced @grazianodiprima to try on those boots as a way of baptising him into the household 😂,” while Graziano’s wife Giada penned: ‘No way you two 😍❤️! Love the last picture me trying to take Graziano boots out 😂😂.”